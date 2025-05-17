NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, NHL Expansion and Atlanta

A Montreal Canadiens mailbag

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) There is some speculation on whether, at some point, Sidney Crosby decides to move on from Pittsburgh despite him saying he wants to be a Penguin for life. Would he consider the Montreal Canadiens? The Canadiens may not be ready for a Crosby when he might consider a move, with other teams being more advanced.

Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche are the first team to pop to mind. What about the LA Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Florida Panthers? The Canadiens likely could put together the best trade package.

Think the Canadiens will target a No. 2 center over a top-six winger, but it may be easier for them to add a winger over a center.

“There’s other ways of improving your skill level in your top six,” he said. “I think if you look around the league, there are teams that have players that aren’t necessarily centres that are 100-point players that are driving lines and being very creative players. There’s more than one way to do this.”

Expect that Sam Montembeault will be their starter next year and Jakub Dobes to be his backup. Prospect Jacob Fowler will be the starter in Laval (AHL), and they’ll find a veteran backup. Don’t think Cayden Primeau will be Fowler’s backup.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman spoke of NHL expansion and the city of Atlanta last week.

“It’s a different place than when the Flames and the Thrashers left, in terms of how big the city is, how robust it is, the sporting interest,” the commissioner said Friday evening at Florida’s Amerant Bank Arena.

“I don’t think the prior two visits have any bearing on whether or not we would go back – if all the other pieces that are referred to were put together.”

The NHL will be looking for strong ownership, an NHL-sized arena, and a robust market. Vernon Krause is leading a group that is interested in an NHL team in Atlanta. He’ll be looking for a meeting with the NHL in New York to show them what he brings to the table. The Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, which involves Anson Carter, is also interested.

There won’t be any expansion vote under the current CBA, which expires after next season. Bettman doesn’t see it taking that long to get a new CBA done and adds, “I think it will get done sooner rather than later.”

