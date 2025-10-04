NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Carolina Hurricanes

The price will only go up for Lane Hutson

Tony Marinaro: The longer the Montreal Canadiens wait to get defenseman Lane Hutson signed to a contract extension, the more it’s going to cost them.

Would think that if the Canadiens offered Hutson eight years at $10 million per, that he’d sign it.

Jack Eichel’s extension could be upwards of $14 million

NHL Rumour Roundup: Frank Seravalli on the Real Kyper & Bourne Show said that Jack Eichel will be extending with the Vegas Golden Knights and that it’s probably going to come in around $13, $13.5 million. May be Kirill Kaprizov’s entension bump Eichel up to $14 million.

NHL Rumors: Evgeni Malkin, and the Florida Panthers

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Contract extension talks between the Vegas Golden Knights and Jack Eichel continue. Sources earlier this week said that talks are going slow.

One source said that Kaprizov’s extension doesn’t change talks between the Golden Knights and Eichel. It also shouldn’t effect Connor McDavid’s talks as he’s likely to sign a shorter-term deal.

Eichel is expected to sign for over $13 million.

NHL Rumour Report: Greg Wyshynski, on the The Sheet, said that he’s heard in the neighbourhood of $14 million over eight years for Jack Eichel.

Carter Hart likely to end up in Vegas, and Michael McLeod won’t be going to Carolina

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: The Vegas Golden Knights appear to be the eventual landing spot for goaltender Carter Hart. He had interest from several teams.

There had been some rumors last month that the Carolina Hurricanes would be signing Michael McLeod, but sources say it’s not a done deal after there was pushback towards the Hurricanes after it was leaked of the potential signing.

NHL Rumors: Predators, Oilers, and the Blackhawks

Dillon Dube drew interest from a couple of teams, but sources aren’t clear as to how serious they were.

Frank Seravalli: The Carolina Hurricanes won’t be signing Michael McLeod or Carter Hart.

