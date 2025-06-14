NHL Rumors: More Mitch Marner And Jonathan Toews

More Mitch Marner Sweepstakes Time

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Yes, so many teams want the services of Mitch Marner. Yes, one of those teams could very well be the Columbus Blue Jackets. Most people forget that Columbus has tried to go this avenue before. There was that pondered 2019 offer sheet to the then restricted 22-year-old free agent. Don Waddell wants to go after Marner, but quite a few teams will have cap space due to the increased salary cap for the 2025-2026 season.

Understand that Columbus offers proximity to Toronto without the glare for Marner. He will not be the focus or lightning rod there. Columbus is ready to win and is close. That is the belief anyway. Now, the Blue Jackets can offer money that would make the forward one of or the highest player in the NHL.

Columbus might have a competent power play with a player like Marner. Their youth gives them a slight advantage compared to other teams. Furthermore, though the Blue Jackets have their own players to sign, there will be room for a player like Marner. Columbus had the room six years ago and they do once again.

And Now Some More On Jonathan Toews

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: So, there are several teams that Jonathan Toews could sign with. However, some potential destinations may not quite line up with the potential viability. Toews has not played competitive NHL hockey since the 2022-23 season. Long Covid marred that season. Between that and Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, Toews just wants to pen his final chapter on his terms.

Options will get somewhat murky at times. Teams want to wait a bit (err July) to make decisions. Toews is a Winnipeg native and Adam Lowry (hip surgery) will be out for part of the season. Simply, the former Chicago Blackhawk can play 3C and not have to be forced into a more prominent role. Toews is 37 after all. No one is truly sure what his talent level or ceiling even is now. Anaheim is another team and has that Chicago connection with Joel Quenneville. Would that be enough to get Toews to go west?

After that, Minnesota and Montreal are teams that have playoff aspirations. Boston and Toronto always lurk as a possibility as well. For a long shot, there is even the New York Islanders. The Islanders are desperate for a middle six pivot who can provide a little two-way responsibility plus offensive punch.

What is next? That is anyone’s guess. Unlike Mitch Marner, Toews is far from a sweepstakes.

