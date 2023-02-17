NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and an NHL Trade Deadline Big Board

Predators RFA Cody Glass hopes to stay long-term
Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators pending restricted free agent forward Cody Glass on negotiations and his interest in staying in Nashville long-term.
“I’m not really worried about that too much. Let everything get handled in the summer, that’s why I have an agent. I let him do all that stuff. But it’s one of those things where you want to have a good year, do everything to stay.
I love Nashville. The longer I can stay would be ideal and awesome. So, just gotta keep playing good and produce and do the right things to stick around.”
NHL Trade Deadline Big Board
Chris Johnston of North Star Bets: Updated NHL Trade Deadline Big Board.
1. Timo Meier – LW – Sharks – $6 million cap hit, pending RFA
Potential fits include New Jersey, Carolina, Toronto and Buffalo.
2. Jakob Chychrun – LD – Coyotes – $4.6-million cap hit through 2024-25
Potential fits include Los Angeles and Boston.
3. Patrick Kane – RW – Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
Potential fits include Dallas and Vegas.
4. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Blues – $7.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
Potential fits include Minnesota, Carolina and Toronto.
5. Erik Karlsson – RD – Sharks – $11.5-million cap hit through 2026-27
6. Vladislav Gavrikov – LD – Blue Jackets – $2.8-million cap hit, pending UFA
7. Jonathan Toews – C – Blackhawks – $10.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
Colorado could be an intriguing fit.
8. Tyler Bertuzzi – LW – Red Wings – $4.75-million cap hit, pending UFA
9. Ivan Barbashev – C/LW – Blues – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA
Vegas is viewed as a potential fit.
10. Jake McCabe – LD/RD – Blackhawks – $4-million cap hit through 2024-25
11. Luke Schenn – RD – Canucks – $850,000 cap hit, pending UFA
12. Sam Lafferty – C/LW – Blackhawks – $1.15-million cap hit through 2023-24
13. James van Riemsdyk – LW – Flyers $7-million cap hit, pending UFA
Minnesota could be a potential fit.
14. Jesse Puljujarvi – RW – Oilers – $3-million cap hit, pending RFA
15. Joel Edmundson – LD – Canadiens – $3.5-million cap hit through 2023-24
16. Shayne Gostisbehere – LD/RD – Coyotes – $4.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
Gostisbehere is an option for the Oilers
17. Brock Boeser – RW – Canucks – $6.65-million cap hit through 2024-25
Potential fits include Minnesota and New Jersey.
18. Nick Bjugstad – C – Arizona Coyotes – $900,000 cap hit, pending UFA
19. Gustav Nyquist – RW/LW – Blue Jackets – $5.5-million cap hit, pending UFA
20. Sean Monahan – C – Canadiens – $6.375-million cap hit, pending UFA
21. Max Domi – C/LW – Blackhawks – $3-million cap hit, pending UFA
22. Karel Vejmelka – G – Coyotes – $2.725-million cap hit through 2024-25
Los Angeles could be an intriguing fit
23. Olli Maatta – LD – Red Wings – $2.25-million cap hit, pending UFA
24. Damon Severson – RD – Devils – $4.166-million cap hit, pending UFA
25. Vitali Kravtsov – RW – Rangers – $875,000 cap hit, pending RFA