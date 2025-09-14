NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Edmonton Oilers, and Carter Hart

The Nashville Predators and Luke Evangelista are looking at a short-term deal

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Nashville Predators and RFA forward Luke Evangelista are not close on a deal, and the sides have moved from a long-term deal to a two or three-year deal. After the season the Predators went through last year, Evangelista missing part of training camp wouldn’t be a good thing for either side.

It doesn’t look like any PTOs for the Edmonton Oilers

Jim Matheson: As of Friday, there were no indications that they would be bringing in anyone to training camp on a PTO. At this time, there was ‘no re-engagement’ with forward Klim Kostin.

No goaltending options made sense for the Edmonton Oilers this offseason

NHL Rumour Report: Elliotte Friedman last week on the Donnie and Dhali Show on the Edmonton Oilers offseason goalie search: “For the price it would take and the salary that they’d have to fit in, there was nothing that made sense; I think the Oilers will be open to anything that makes them better, but it has to make sense.”

Carter Hart will likely sign with a U.S. based team

Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Carter Hart will be eligible to sign a contract with a team in a month and able to resume playing on December 1st. The 27-year-old’s last game was on January 20th of 2024, with the Philadelphia Flyers.

There will be teams who won’t be interested in signing him for moral reasons, but he will get interest. He’s not officially able to sign a contract until October 15th, but sources say he’s expected to have a deal in place by October 1st. He’s looking for a team that can win and to be able to get a number of starts.

He’s looking for a fresh start, so he won’t be signing with the Flyers. Sources said that he’ll likely sign with a U.S. based team. He’s from Alberta, so there was thought he could sign with the Edmonton Oilers, but it may not be a good fit for either side.

A two or three-year deal is the mostly like term. He’s eligible to join and practice with a team for a month, from October 15th to November 15th, and then is eligible for a conditioning stint to the AHL, and then able to be recalled on December 1st.

