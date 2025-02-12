NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Nashville Predators could start clearing some roster spots

Nick Kieser of The Game Nashville: The Nashville Predators extended defenseman Adam Wilsby. Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz will have some decisions to make before the deadline to potentially clear from roster space to recall some younger players.

Spencer Stastney could get a recall. He could also benefit from more playing time in the AHL. Later in the season when their Junior seasons are over, Tanner Molendyk and Andrew Gibson could get an NHL look.

Scott Laughton trade talk heating up

Anthony Di Marco: Trade talks around Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton appear to be heating up. A source said that the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs are among the handful of teams interested.

The Chicago Blackhawks could trade Ryan Donato, but an extension is also a possibility

Scott Powers of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato has already scored a career-high 19 goals. The 28-year-old is a pending UFA and there is a chance that he’ll be traded by the deadline. It’s also a possibility that he stays and the Blackhawks try to extend him.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” Donato said. “To say (I’m prepared for anything), I guess in a way. I’m not paying attention to anything else other than … it’s not like I’m expecting anything. I’m just worried about myself and giving my teammates my all. That’s all I can really afford to focus on.”

Donato will get interest and the Blackhawks might prefer getting an asset for him and also opening up a roster spot for one of their college prospects.

The Blackhawks could be looking to looking for a first- or second-round pick for Donata. A first might be too much, a second round if there is plenty of interest but a third may be the probable return.

Both sides haven’t ruled out an extension. He’s making $2 million this year. A short-term deal might make sense for the Blackhawks as they’ll have plenty of prospects looking to crack the NHL roster.

