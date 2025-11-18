NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Drake Batherson, and Defense

Is Drake Batherson Next to Get an Extension in Ottawa?

Bruce Garrioch of TSN and Ottawa Citizen joined Gino Reda on That’s Hockey after Shane Pinto signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the Ottawa Senators. Garrioch was asked who was next on the Senators’ priority list for an extension.

Gino Reda: “Okay, so with (Shane) Pinto signed now, who’s the next highest priority for the Senators?”

Bruce Garrioch: “Well, I mentioned him earlier, it’s got to be Drake Batherson, and he’s 12-18 months away from unrestricted free agency. He’s making $4.95 million per year. I think that we’re all going to turn to him next and say, ‘Okay, Drake, what are you going to do?’ The other guys re-upped, and the other guys are going to be around for a while. He’s on a team-friendly contract.

In a lot of ways, he scores big goals for this team. He’s become an important part of this franchise. I think we’re all going to look at him now and say, you know, ‘Drake, are you going to stick in this for the long haul, or are you going to test unrestricted free agency?’ And given the value of that contract right now, that’s probably a decision that’s going to heat up sometime in the summer.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Garrioch writes that with the loss of Thomas Chabot to a muscle ailment and Donovan Sebrango lost to the Florida Panthers via waivers in October, the Ottawa Senators need defensemen.

However, according to his sources, while Senators GM Steve Staios is making calls to find a defenseman, there aren’t many moves Ottawa can make right now with so many teams still in the playoff race. One option could be Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola, who is looking for a fresh start.

The big thing for the Senators is finding depth at the position. They need someone who can help not only in the NHL but also in the AHL.

