NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Six Seeeeven for Mason McTavish episode – on two the remaining RFAs – Luke Hughes in New Jersey and Luke Evangelista in Nashville.

Friedman: “So, some other things, just other situations to take a look at here.

Luke Hughes, all I’ve heard is there’s still work to do. Yeah, I’m so careful. I’m so careful at this time of the year, because, it’s like with the ducks, right? We kept on hearing no movement, no movement, no movement. The Ducks move and the deal gets done, right? So you, you have to be so careful at this time of year. But I’ve heard with Hughes that there’s still work that needs to get done there.

And with Evangelista, I’m not sure how much the Predators have moved here. I’ve talked about the Jack Quinn deal, two times, $3.37 (million). You know, this is, this is a big year for the Predators. And it, it just seems to me like they want to, they want to show that this year is going to be different.

And I think they’ve taken a, I would, I wouldn’t even say it’s a hard line. I think, I think they’ve got a number, and they’ve kind of said this is our number, and I’m not sure they’ve moved very far. And part of this to me is, just they want to show that last year didn’t go well, the tone of this year is going to be different. So I don’t know how that one gets solved at this point in time.”

Scott Power of The Athletic: Over the past few days, the Chicago Blackhawks have let teams know that 23-year-old forward Lukas Reichel is available for trade. It hasn’t been a secret to anyone that he’s available.

He could make the Blackhawks out of training camp, or they could put him on waivers, to be either claimed or sent to the AHL.

“What I can control is practice good, play good,” Reichel said after practice on Sunday. “That’s all I can control.”

He’s said he feels good and happy with how training camp has gone for him. He played on Connor Bedard’s wing in his first preseason game, and centered the second line in the second game. The Blackhawks patience with him has changed and other younger prospects may have passed him on the depth chart.

