NHL Rumors: Oilers, Devils, and Who Would Have a Shot at Sidney Crosby?

Fans and Media drove the Carter Hart to the Oilers speculation

NHL Rumour Report: Tom Gazzola on the Hello Hockey Podcast on the all Edmonton Oilers, Carter Hart speculation: “That was a fan driven thing, and media, the team was never interested in him.”

The New Jersey Devils are offering Jacob Markstrom around $5 million

Kevin Weekes: Sources say that the New Jersey Devils initial contract extension offer to goaltender Jacob Markstrom was in the $5 million range.

NHL News: Maple Leafs, Blues, Waivers, and Injury Notes

Who would have a shot at Sidney Crosby?

The Athletic: Staff noting how realistic a Sidney Crosby trade would be to each NHL team, if Crosby decided it was time to move on.

Anahiem Ducks – There’s no way

Boston Bruins – There’s no way

Buffalo Sabres – There’s no way

Calgary Flames – There’s a slight change – Have the cap space, assets but may not be enough of a contender.

Carolina Hurricanes – It’s a maybe – Hurricanes and Avs may be the best fits if Crosby wants to go to a contender.

Chicago Blackhawks – There’s no way

Colorado Avalanche – It’s a maybe – Could use a center and have a group of players he’d love to play with.

Columbus Blue Jackets – There’s a slight chance – Have the pieces to give up, but hard to see Crosby wanting to play there.

Dallas Stars – There’s a slight chance – Would be a good chance to win, but a highly unlikely landing spot.

Detroit Red Wings – There’s a slight chance – Further along than the Penguins, but still haven’t broken through.

Edmonton Oilers – There’s a slight chance – The Oilers are at the cap, and lack high-end future assets.

Florida Panthers – It’s a strong possibility – They’re looking for three in a row.

Los Angeles Kings – There’s no way

Minnesota Wild – There’s a slight chance

Montreal Canadiens – It’s a strong possibility – Have the assets and are on the up.

Nashville Predators – There’s a slight chance – Very close to “no way.”

New Jersey Devils – Would have to be interested if Crosby was available.

New York Islanders – There’s no way

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Rangers

New York Rangers – There’s a slight chance – Are they a true contender? Crosby is comfortable with their new head coach.

Ottawa Senators – There’s no way

Philadelphia Flyers – There’s no way

Pittsburgh Penguins – There’s a slight chance – It’s still possible that Crosby will finish his career Pittsburgh.

San Jose Sharks – There’s no way

Seattle Kraken – There’s no way

St. Louis Blues – There’s no way

Tampa Bay Lightning – There’s a slight chance – Don’t really have the cap space and assets.

Toronto Maple Leafs – There’s a slight chance – Closer to ‘no way’ but he’d fit a need. Lack the assets to acquire.

Utah Mammoth – There’s no way

Vancouver Canucks – It’s a maybe – Doesn’t really make sense to give up the assets.

Vegas Golden Knights – There’s a slight chance – Don’t really have a need for a center, but you can never count them out.

Washington Capitals – There’s no way

Winnipeg Jets – There’s a slight chance – Winnipeg is not usually a players first choice.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.