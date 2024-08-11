NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

New York Islanders GM on two free agents, two pending UFAs, and Oliver Wahlstrom

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello on free agents Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck.

“The door never closes on any player that’s been in the organization for the number of years they’ve been. They know the situation we have; we’ve communicated with them. As far as plans going forward, it’s no different than at the end of (last) year for us.”

Lamoriello when asked about forward Oliver Wahlstrom, who had been an RFA and signed a one-year deal, and if he is part of their future.

“… if this is any indication (of) where his determination is, he’ll be given every opportunity. Right now he is with us. That’s the way I look at it until something transpires. He’ll make that decision on how he plays, like most every other player.”

Lamoriello said there is no urgency for forwards Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, who are both entering the final year of their contracts.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have just over $2.7 million in projected salary cap space and that number could grow depending on who they send to the AHL and if forward Matt Nieto goes on LTIR. They could have around $3.5 million to use.

Sources say that Marcus Pettersson extension talks are on hold until Sidney Crosby‘s extension is done.

The Penguins won’t find a left-winger free agent for the top line. GM Kyle Dubas could accrue cap space for the trade deadline. Don’t expect Dubas to spend $3.4 million on a free agent or make a big trade. A Patrik Laine trade does make some sense though. Dubas won’t be trading future assets.

Given past trade comparables like Kevin Hayes and a second-round pick, Dubas could look to use cap space for a player and a draft pick.