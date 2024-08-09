NHL Rumors: Would Patrik Laine Make Sense for the Minnesota Wild?

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: Sources have said that the Minnesota Wild showed some interest in Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine dating back to the draft in June. Since teams are now eligible to talk to Laine, it’s expected that the Wild will be one of those teams.

The Wild don’t have much salary cap space, so Laine’s contract will be an issue. Injuries will also be a concern for the Wild. He’s recovering from shoulder surgery.

Patrik Laine is reportedly seeking a fresh start. The sniping winger has scored at a 34 goal pace in the past three seasons. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/aqFDOHmhPb — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 12, 2024

NHL Network’s Mike Rupp to the Athletic:

“If there’s a team to kick the tires, I think Minnesota (makes sense) because they need that star power. They need somebody else that can help carry the workload as far as putting up big numbers.

“The problem I have with Laine is it depends on what kind of team you are. Everything that Minnesota has established themselves to be as far as their identity, working hard and lunch pail, he’s not that. The thing that’s kept Minnesota competitive is everybody’s kind of pulling the same way and there’s no freelancers. I think he would be a freelancer. It could work, but it could be really bad, too.”

If the Blue Jackets retained 50% of Laine’s $8.7 million cap hit, the Wild would still need to move out money. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has already been on record stating that if he were to retain 50% salary, he could have already moved Laine by now and added that it’s not his first choice to do so.

Aaron Portzline has said that Waddell may want a player in return that can play every night and who will make them more competitive. Freddy Gaudreau with four years left at $2.1 million might fit the bill. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson at $3.75 million for two years could be an upgrade for the Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets may need to find a team willing to take Elvis Merzlikins at $5.4 million for three years.