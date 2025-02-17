NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Brock Nelson says ‘Everything will sort itself out’

Ethan Sears of the NY Post: New York Islanders pending UFA Brock Nelson on what he wants for his future.

“I want what’s best for me, my family and team and everything. There’s a lot of factors that go into it. I know everybody kind of wants an answer right now. That’s not how the world works. You don’t always get what you want.

Everything will sort itself out. Lou a great guy. I love playing for him. He’s a great guy. He’s given me a great opportunity the last seven years. He’s an influential guy in hockey in general. My agent has a great relationship with him and communicates with him and I know everything will kinda sort itself out.”

Would think the Islanders don’t have a lot of interesting in trading one of their best scorers and for what he brings to the dressing room.

Elliotte Friedman has reported that the sides will talk after the Four Nations.

Can the Pittsburgh Penguins show Sidney Crosby a path?

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Jeff Marek and Brian Burke discussing the possibility of Sidney Crosby playing elsewhere for another chance at a Stanley Cup.

Marek: “When you look at Crosby, it’s not part of you saying, Man, you know, I really wish that this guy was still going deep into the playoffs like he used to. Because he’s still got the fire. He’s still got the skill. He’s still one of the best players in the NHL period, but he’s not going to be in the postseason again.

Burk: “Well, I think that’s, you know, the cap going up, there’s as a chance they could show him a path to get back to the playoffs somehow. They’d have to make some changes and, and spend more cap money.

But I would never have that conversation with Sid if I were still running the team. I wouldn’t have the guts or I wouldn’t lack the class, or lack the intellect to even raise that situation. This a guy who, if he decides to go elsewhere, he’s got to bring it up. He’s got to go to them. I can’t see him doing that. I really can’t.

