NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Cody Ceci

A couple of trade tiers for the Seattle Kraken

Darren Brown of Sound of Hockey: Trade tiers for the Seattle Kraken.

No-doubt trade candidates – Yanni Gourde, and Brandon Tanev

Could stay, but a trade wouldn’t be shocking – Josh Mahura, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Andre Burakovsky.

Less likely, but the Kraken should listen to offers – Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Jamie Oleksiak and Vince Dunn.

Jacob Stoller: Have been hearing that the Kraken could make forward Jared McCann available. He’s got two years left at a $5 million cap hit. He can score, kills penalties, and can play wing and center.

The Winnipeg Jets are a team that would make sense for McCann.

It would take a big package for the Pittsburgh Penguins to trade Rickard Rakell

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins should be able to get a nice asset in return for defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Forward Anthony Beauvillier and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph hold more value to the Penguins than their trade value would be.

There is no rush to trade or make any decision on Rickard Rakell, who has three years left at $5 million. wouldn’t trade Rakell for anything less than a first-round pick, a third-round pick and a Good B-level prospect, or a first and two B-level prospects, or a first and an A-list prospect.

The rising salary cap could make it easier to trade Erik Karlsson this offseason.

Forward Kevin Hayes ($3.5 million cap hit) could interest someone looking to add to their bottom-six. If the Penguins retain some salary, it could increase their return.

Cody Ceci hasn’t ruled out a return to the San Jose Sharks

William Espy of San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks have already traded defenseman Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars, but the pending UFA didn’t rule out returning to the Sharks this offseason if he doesn’t sign an extension with the Stars. When asked if a return is a possibility.

“There’s always that possibility. At this point in my career, just looking for a little stability, and if that’s here, then that’s here.”

Ceci said his short stint in San Jose was great and that he and his wife loved living there.