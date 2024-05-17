NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Two key New York Islanders are eligible for a contract extension this offseason

Stephen Rosner of The Hockey News: On a recent 32 Thoughts podcast, Jeff Marek said that a Noah Dobson contract extension with the New York Islanders could be in the $8 million range per season over eight years.

Dobson was Norris Trophy caliber for most of the season but faded late in the season. He’s a huge piece of their blue line and needs to be locked up long-term. If he continues to improve, $8 million now may be a deal in the long run.

Forward Brock Nelson put up his third consecutive 30-goal season. If the Islanders were to look at trading him, they could get a lot back in return. It would have to be an offer they couldn’t refuse and would likely take a ‘hockey trade.’ A trade does seem unlikely though.

NHL Rumors: New York Islanders – Scoring, Youth, Brock Nelson, and Noah Dobson

Nelson has a 16-team no-trade list. The Islanders aren’t getting a 30-goal scorer back. Teams would likely offer up picks and prospects, which isn’t going to make next season better for the Islanders.

The 32-year-old will make $6 million next season and will be eligible for an extension this offseason. Could they re-sign him to a three-year deal in the $6 to $6.5 million range? Nelson said he hasn’t really thought about it.

The Toronto Maple Leafs plan on talking to two of their pending UFAs

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported that Craig Berube appears to be the front-runner for the Toronto Maple Leafs head coaching position. Two sources told him that they could make a decision by this weekend.

The Maple Leafs have about $19.4 million in projected salary cap space. The Maple Leafs have told pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi that they would like to talk to him about what an extension could look like according to Pagnotta. Talks haven’t started yet but could get underway after a new coach is named.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Canadiens, Jets, Utah, and the Golden Knights

It’s also speculated that the Leafs would like to talk to pending UFA forward Max Domi as well.

It’s expected that defenseman T.J. Brodie will be going to free agency on July 1st.