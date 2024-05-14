NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Flames, Canadiens, Jets, Utah, and the Golden Knights

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Believe that Craig Berube is at the top of the Toronto Maple Leafs list of coaching candidates. Don’t have the sense that Joel Quenneville is on their list.

Although they wouldn’t mind re-signing both Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi, they may only be able to re-sign one.

The Leafs will be looking to get more physical again this offseason. Potential trade targets include Scott Laughton (Flyers), Boone Jenner (Blue Jackets) and Mario Ferraro (Sharks). Potential free agent targets include Viktor Arvidsson, Dakota Joshua and Nikita Zadorov.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Ownership of the Calgary Flames could be considering selling 15 to 30 percent of the team. They have been in talks with some groups. There are at least four other teams that are looking into the same.

Eric Francis: “I touched base w Calgary Flames owner Murray Edwards to ask if there was any truth to a weekend report suggesting the Flames were talking to prospective groups about the possibility of selling 15 to 30% of the team. His response: “Zero. Nil. No thoughts or discussions in that regard.”

Teams keep asking the Montreal Canadiens about Arber Xhekaj but GM Kent Hughes keeps saying no.

Whoever hires Craig Berube as their next head coach, he might come along with one assistant coach.

Some teams are wondering if Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti will be available this offseason given his playing time during the playoffs. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff may not be interested in moving him, but teams will inquire.

Utah will be looking to upgrade their blue line this offseason.

The Vegas Golden Knights would like to extend forward Jonathan Marchessault and there might be a way to get it done. The Golden Knights likely can’t afford to re-sign forward Chandler Stephenson.