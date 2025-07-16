NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Minnesota Wild

Ilya Sorokin shoots down trade rumors

Sergey Demidov of RG.org: Ilya Sorokin found his name in the rumor mill this offseason, and he quickly shot them down.

“I wasn’t surprised by the rumors—it’s part of the business,” he said. “What did surprise me, though, was how seriously people took them, even though everyone knows I have a no-trade clause. But overall—let them talk.”

Sorokin has years left on his contract at an $8.25 million cap hit, and a full no-movement clause.

Dan Milstein: “Ilya Sorokin has a full no-trade clause and has never been part of any trade discussions — not at any point. Surprised this needs correcting, but here we are. There’s a difference between reporting facts and creating buzz around yourself.”

Minnesota Wild GM said any Marco Rossi offer sheet isn’t an issue

Sarah McLellan of The Star Tribune: Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin said there is a process and there is no rush to get Kirill Kaprizov’s extension, and a new contract for RFA Marco Rossi done.

The Wild and Rossi’s camp have made short- and long-term contract offers, but haven’t been able to agree on anything yet. The Wild qualified Rossi, and he is eligible for an offer sheet, but Guerin said they’ll match.

“We’re prepared,” Guerin said. “We will match, and it’s not an issue with us. I think when you’ve seen in the past that have been successful, maybe the teams weren’t fully prepared for it. But, yeah, we are prepared for it. We’d rather make a deal with Marco.”

The Wild have about $10 million in cap space. Recent short-term RFA deals include Will Cuylle’s (Rangers) two years at $3.9 million per and William Eklund’s (Sharks) three years at $5.6 million. Recent long-term RFA deals include Logan Stankoven’s (Hurricanes) eight years at $6 million, and Matthew Knies’ (Maple Leafs) six years at $7.75 million.

