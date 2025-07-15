NHL Rumors: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs Still be Looking to Make a Big Move?

Should the Toronto Maple Leafs still be looking to make a big move?

TSN: Frankie Corrado, when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs should be looking to take a big swing as someone on the trade market this offseason.

Jermain Franklin: “Frankie Corrado joins us to talk about the Leafs. Now, outside the drama of Mitch Marner’s departure, it’s been a relatively quiet offseason so far in Toronto. Does Brad Treliving need to take a big swing on the trade market to improve this roster, Frankie?

Corrado: “Not for the sake of just making a trade. This is a pretty unique situation now for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They actually have cap space. Something they haven’t had in virtually forever, seemingly with the flat cap world that they lived in, and so many guys making so much money on that team.

Now this is a different situation. You want to make improvements to the team at the right time. No doubt, Brad Treliving is always going to be scouring the market and taking a good analysis of his team and understanding where he’s at. And it’s not necessarily about 102 points out and 102 points in player for player. You’ll scatter those points throughout the lineup.

But it’s nice to see the Maple Leafs have a little more cap space to work with. So when we get into the regular season and we see who actually becomes a seller, who’s a team that’s maybe underachieving, and they have a player who maybe has a little bit of term left, or someone on an expiring contract, you have the ability to strike on a move. Something the Leafs haven’t necessarily been able to do.

So I don’t mind Brad Treliving waiting and seeing what’s available, and then making the move at the right time to help improve the team. When you know you have a little bit of financial flexibility. Something you really haven’t had for a long time.

