NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Buffalo Sabres

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The New York Islanders are trying to acquire another top-10 pick in the 2025 NHL draft. It’s a move that may have to wait until draft day.

Some believe they have a list of players they are interested in, which likely includes James Hagens. Any deal would likely have to wait until they know their player is available at ‘x’ draft slot.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers have been checking out the market for young defensemen that might be available.

Flyers GM Daniel Briere has talked to the Vegas Golden Knights about Nic Hague and the Buffalo Sabres about Bowen Byram.

Anthony Di Marco of Daily Faceoff: Anthony San Filippo on the Snow the Goalie Podcast said that the Philadelphia Flyers have talked to the Buffalo Sabres about JJ Peterka and defenseman Bowen Byram. The price is high, and Frank Seravalli has reported that the Sabres aren’t really looking for futures.

Peterka is a left winger, and the Flyers need centers over wingers, and they likely wouldn’t want to give up significant assets for a winger.

Wonder if the Flyers have made 2019 second-round pick Bobby Brink available in any deal for a forward. A source has recently said that they aren’t looking to trade Brink, but he may be the odd man out on the wing if they add another winger.

Can confirm that the Flyers do like Byram, but a team source said there may be some concern on how big a contract the pending RFA is looking for. Byram has switched to hard-negotiating agent Darren Ferris. One source said Byram could be looking for $8.35 million. He’s blocked behind Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power in Buffalo.

The Flyers also have an RFA defenseman Cam York, who could be used as a trade chip, but likely not in a Sabres deal. Woud the Sabres be interested in Owen Tippett? The Flyers aren’t looking to trade Tippett.

