NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Anahiem Ducks

Who is staying and who could be on the move for the New York Rangers

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The New York Rangers will continue to work on their roster retool, but will need to create some salary cap flexibility, something that won’t be easy, aside from one obvious veteran. It might be smarter for the Rangers to wait until next offseason when they have more money coming off the books and the cap continues to rise. Next season’s free agent crop could be one of the best of all time.

Rangers owner James Dolan expects better results next season, so they’ll need to figure out some moves to improve. Breaking down the roster into tiers.

The untouchables – Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, and Igor Shesterkin.

Part of the multi-year plan – Will Borgen, Sam Carrick, Gabe Perreault, and Vincent Trocheck.

Plan to re-sign – Will Cuylle, Adam Edstrom, and Matt Rempe.

On the block – Chris Kreider, and K’Andre Miller.

Not on the block, but available for the right price – Brett Berard, Alexis Lafreniere, Brennan Othmann, and Braden Schneider.

Open to trading, but trouble finding takers – Zac Jones, Matthew Robertson, and Carson Soucy.

No-movement zone – Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad.

Who is staying and who could be on the move for the Anaheim Ducks

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: Tiering off the Anaheim Ducks roster, from the untouchable to those who could be on the move.

The untouchables – Leo Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier.

Not going anywhere – Lukas Dostal, Alex Killorn, Jackston LaCombe, Mason McTavish, Troy Terry, and Frank Vatrano.

Staying put, almost certainly – Jansen Harkins, Pavel Mintyukov, Ryan Stome, and Jacob Trouba.

Staying put, for another look – Sam Colangelo, Ian Moore, and Tim Washe.

Staying put, most likely – Radko Gudas, and Drwe Helleson.

Staying put, we think – John Gibson, Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger. Zellweger could be used as a trade chip for a scoring forward.

The toughest decisions – Trevor Zegras. Only 47 points in 88 games over the past two seasons. Could Joel Quenneville help turn Zegras into an elite playmaking winger?

Difficult to see them back – Robby Fabbri, Ville Husso, and Isac Lundestrom.

Definitely not back – Oliver Kylington, Brett Leason, and Brock McGinn.

