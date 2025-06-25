NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers aren’t looking to trade Mika Zibanejad

Jim Cerny of Forever Blueshirts: Elliotte Friedman said that the New York Rangers haven’t approached forward Mika Zibanejad about waiving his no-movement clause. Larry Brooks reported that the Rangers kept Zibanejad and a few other veterans in the loop about what was going on with Chris Kreider.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of news, conjecture, and speculation around him,” Friedman said about Zibanejad on the 32 Thoughts podcast. “I poked around and this is what I can tell you: he has not been asked to submit teams or waive . Remember, he has control over this. He has the no-move clause, nothing could happen without Zibanejad’s control or approval. He has not been asked to submit teams or waive.”

The 32-year-old Zibanejad has five years left at an $8.5 million cap hit and has zero interest in leaving the Rangers.

Trade chips and targets for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets are looking for a top-six forward and a right-handed center. They spoke to the Dallas Stars about Mason Marchment. They’re also looking for top-four right-handed defenseman. Upgrading in net is also on their list.

Trade chips for the Blue Jackets: No. 14 pick, No. 20 pick, Yegor Chinakhov (LW), Elvis Merzlikins (G), rights to Ivan Provorov (D), and Cole Sillinger (C).

Trade targets – JJ Peterka (LW), Rasmus Andersson (RHD), John Gibson (G), Noah Dobson (RHD), Jason Robertson (LW), and Martin Necas (RW).

Free agent targets – Mitch Marner (RW), Nikolaj Ehlers (LW), Jake Allen (G), Aaron Ekblad (RHD), Cody Ceci (RHD), and Brock Boeser (RW).

Contract talks between the Blue Jackets and Ivan Provorov has been slow. If GM Don Waddell doesn’t find an upgrade on the right side, he could quickly pivot and accelerate talks with Provorov.

