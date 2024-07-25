NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

It will be awkward at first for Jacob Trouba but he’ll be good, and don’t worry about an Igor Shesterkin extension

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Jacob Trouba will likely line up on the third pairing on the New York Rangers blue line unless they find a trade before the start of the season. He’s a professional and not a me-first player, so while things may be a bit awkward at first, he’ll play hard.

They’ll be lots of questions for him, his teammates, and management when camp opens. It’s business-related for the Rangers and not because of the player. If Trouba is able to handle it, it shouldn’t be a problem, but if he can’t the Rangers will have problems.

It would be shocking to see the New York Rangers not being able to extend Igor Shesterkin and decide to trade him. He’s got a year left on his contract and he’ll be signed. He’s arguably the best goalie in the league, is only 28 years old, and he’ll be the league’s highest-paid goalie.

Nothing happening with Tristan Jarry

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There are no current/credible reports of Tristan Jarry trade rumors. He’s got four years left on his contract at $5.375 million per.

Penguins goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist should be NHL-ready at some point this season. Sergei Murashov could be in the AHL if he leaves Russia.

Injuries and inconsistencies have hurt Jarry over the past few years. Up until late February last year, Jarry kept the Penguins in games, but after that, he and the team struggled.

Three potential scenarios involving Jarry.

Jarry plays well this year, the Penguins hold onto him, and look to trade Alex Nedeljkovic when they feel Blomqvist is ready.

The Penguins are out of the playoff race and teams come calling with offers at that trade deadline. The Penguins go with a Nedeljkovic and Blomqvist pairing.

The Penguins are in the playoff race at the deadline and they punt any decisions until after the season and hold on to both Jarry and Nedeljkovic.