NHL Rumors: New York Rangers And The St. Louis Blues

New York Rangers Should Consider A Blowup?

Larry Brooks of The New York Post: The New York Rangers have been sputtering for the last week or two. Teams do not send messages. Instead, a general manager makes trades and answers questions about message sending later.

The problem with the Rangers is that there is a perfect storm brewing. At least, this is the prevailing thought. Veterans like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Jacob Trouba could potentially be moved.

When it comes to the NHL, the general idea is that some teams are nearing the end of that window. One of those teams arguably is the New York Rangers. Chris Drury has tried to make moves in the past. He moved Barclay Goodrow and has tried to trade Trouba already.

The bottom line is that there are plenty of cards on the table. Whether a move is imminent or not, one thing is clear, Drury and New York will not stand pat. It is clear the press and most fans will not either.

Echoing The New York Sentiments

Vincent Mercogliano via Twitter: While the New York Rangers contemplate what to do next, it is clear they are not above making moves that impact their core veterans. It becomes a logistical question of whether Chris Drury can pull such a deal off.

The next question may be what is Drury looking for in such moves. One thing is that the Rangers want to get faster. Spreading the scoring around while attempting to move some older pieces is not uncommon.

Again, stay tuned as New York tries to not let their season go up in smoke.

The Blues Study The Forward Market

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The St. Louis Blues now have their head coach. Next, what else would Doug Armstrong like in order to fix a Blues team that has underperformed according to him.

Anytime a team makes this bold of a move with the coach this early, something else is at least brewing or being considered. Drew Bannister did well with the team last year under the circumstances. Something clearly was not working the same this season. St. Louis made the change.

The good news for St. Louis is that there is time. St. Louis is 30th in scoring but are not the only team looking for offensive help. The Rangers, Bruins, Red Wings, and several others are in the same boat.

Now, can Armstrong pull off a move before the Christmas freeze or does he wait? That is another question entirely.

