NHL News and Injuries: Blues, Sens, Hurricanes, Red Wings, Wild, Leafs, and Jets

Jim Montgomery replaces Drew Bannister in St. Louis

The St.Louis Blues fired head coach Drew Bannister and hired Jim Montgomery.

Andy Strickland: Montgomery gets a five-year deal.

Jemermy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong on the coaching change: “This was more of an opportunity to get someone of Jim’s caliber than anything else. This decision was based, I would say, almost 100 percent on having someone of Jim’s caliber become available when I didn’t know that was going to happen.”

“When I talked to Drew today I told him this was more of a decision based on the availability of someone I think is a top-end NHL coach, someone we have experience with, someone I really believe can coach this team and when it reaches it’s ultimate level of competitiveness”

Frank Seravalli: A look at some of the shortest coaching stints recently.

Mike Babcock CBJ 0 games 2023

Barry Melrose TBL 16 games 2008

Ron Rolston BUF 20 games 2013

Drew Bannister STL 22 games 2024

Geoff Ward CGY 24 games 2020-21

John MacLean NJD 37 games 2010

Lorne Molleken CHI 47 games 1999

Bryan Trottier NYR 54 games 2002-03

Wayne Cashman PHI 61 games 1997-98

Pierre McGuire HFD 67 games 1993-94

Zack MacEwen to waivers

NHL.com: The Ottawa Senators placed forward Zack MacEwen on waivers and recalled Zack Ostapchuk. MacEwen had three points in 19 games.

NHL Injury notes

NHL.com: The Carolina Hurricanes activated forward Seth Jarvis from the IR.

Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was injured in overtime on Saturday. They recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from AHL.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane and Michael Rasmussen were given maintenance days yesterday. They are both dealing with upper-body issues but are hopeful to play tonight.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov had an MRI and nothing serious turned up. He is feeling better and they’ll just take to day-to-day as to how he’s feeling.

The Wild’s orthopedic surgeon was with the team on their road trip. If it had been an ACL injury or anything serious, he wouldn’t have played in the third period or been walking around the way he had been.

Julian McKenzie: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub didn’t practice yesterday.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that forward Max Domi is still rehabbing and not skating yet.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews skated on Saturday and he hasn’t been ruled out for this week. Matthews on Saturday:

“Today was a good day to get back on the ice. It’s been probably over a week since I’ve been on the ice, so we will take day-to-day, continue to try to progress in the ice and see how this week looks and feels. Obviously, I want to get out there. Tomorrow not realistic but Wednesday possible, but we will just see how the week goes.”

NHL.com: The Winnipeg Jets put defenseman Dylan Samberg on the IR with a lower-body injury. He left Saturday’s game after blocking a Steven Stamkos shot. The Jets recalled defenseman Ville Heinola.

