NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Vancouver Canucks

K’Andre Miller has surgery, and what it might mean for his future

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: New York Rangers pending RFA defenseman K’Andre Miller didn’t have a good season, and after unsuccessful attempts to rehab an upper-body injury, a source said that he had surgery. He’s expected to be ready for the start of next season.

The 25-year-old Miller’s been a top-four defenseman, but inconsistencies on the defensive side of things have become a concern. Will the Rangers want to commit long-term to Miller? It wouldn’t be easy to watch Miller succeed elsewhere if they decide to move on from him. His injury may scare off some teams.

Miller is arbitration eligible, and if they went for for a two-year deal, it would take him to unrestricted free agency.

“I think there’s been uncertainty throughout my whole career,” Miller said. “You know, it’s part of the job. My first time going through it, so it’s a little different. But, like I said, I love New York. I wouldn’t want to play for anywhere else right now.”

Patrick Johnston of The Province: The Vancouver Canucks know they need to add a couple forwards that are able to provide some offense. Given that, it’s odd how the Brock Boeser (pending UFA) situation has been handled, how he has earned the right to test free agency. The one thing Boeser does is score goals.

Last week, Allvin did say, “We’re going to see if there’s a chance to keep Brock Boeser,” which is a bit of different tune from previous weeks.

Boeser would likely take a bit of hometown discount, but there has been plenty of time for the Canucks to approach Boeser with a more realistic contract to what he might get on the open market.

Boeser and his camp were frustrated with Allvin’s comments at the deadline about Boeser’s trade value. Add in the in-season turmoil surrounding J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, and head coach Rick Tocchet leaving after the season. Is the door closed now for a Boeser return?

Could he return home to Minnesota? The Carolina Hurricanes have had previous interest. There will be other teams interested if he hits July 1st. The Canucks will give it another try but is it too late?

