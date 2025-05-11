NHL Rumors: What Direction Should the Vancouver Canucks Go With Their Coaching Hire?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli when asked about the Vancouver Canucks coaching search and who they might be targeting. What about Peter Laviolette? Could they look for someone with less NHL experience?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Satiar Shah: “”Another name that Rutherford name-dropped was Peter Laviolette, and mentioned him, at least being a consideration. Are there other names you’ve heard, or you’re kind of thinking about with Vancouver here, as far as more experience goes, or just names that we haven’t talked about as well?

Seravalli: “Not really. I mentioned before that, given the transition and given where this team is at, it also wouldn’t shock me to see them go with someone that doesn’t have a ton of experience. For the reason that, they got in the market to pay Rick Tocchet. They were willing to cut the check and do it.

And since that fell short, if you’re in a period of transition anyway, why not see if you can do something a little different and find the next good coach, as opposed to paying a premium for a guy that’s been there and done that in four or five, six different organizations.

Now, we know the respect that Peter Laviolette and Jim Rutherford have for each other. I think at one point in time, that relationship might have been a little bit frosty, just based on how quickly Peter Laviolette was gone after delivering Jim Rutherford his first Stanley Cup. But I think that’s water under the bridge now, and obviously, deep respect that goes back two decades now.

