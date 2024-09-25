NHL Rumors: NHL Expansion, and Status Quo for Jeremy Swayman

No NHL expansion voting just yet

TSN: There is a Board of Governors meeting scheduled for next week in New York. Expansion has come up again lately with the cities of Houston and Atlanta being mentioned, but don’t count on there being any voting done on expansion according to Chris Johnston.

“And I was told unequivocally that there’s going to be no expansion votes or no opening of a formal expansion process as part of that meeting. I think what might happen there is perhaps Gary Bettman will update the current league owners on those expressions of interest that the league has been getting from other cities. But at this point in time, it’s still a back-burner issue. I would say for the league. Every reason to believe expansion is coming somewhere down the line, but let’s tap the brakes. It’s not coming here in the immediate future.”

Kevin McGran of the Toronto Star: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shoots down any NHL expansion rumors.