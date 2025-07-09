NHL Rumors: Teams Are Calling the New Jersey Devils About Dougie Hamilton

Dougie Hamilton now has a 10-team no-trade clause, and teams are calling the New Jersey Devils to see if he’s available

Jimmy Murphy of RG.org: A source said the teams are calling the New Jersey Devils about defenseman Dougie Hamilton, now that his NMC has switched to a 10-team no-trade clause.

“I heard the Leafs looked into him. They’re looking into multiple options for their blue line, and a lot of them have offensive flair. That’s their strength, so there’s a common thread with their trade targets right now, and Hamilton fits the bill.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t the only team that is looking to add some offense to their blue line, according to the source.

“The Stars, Red Wings, and Mammoth have also been pushing hard to acquire a right-shot defenseman that can bolster their offense and improve their power play, so they make a ton of sense.”

The source adds, how many teams can take on a $9 million player (three years left), and the Devils aren’t shopping him, nor in any hurry to trade him with Jonathan Kovacevic out for a couple of months.

Hamilton also just received a $10.55 million signing bonus from the Devils on July 1st.

The Fourth Period: 32-year-old New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton has three years left on his contract at a $9 million cap hit, but salaries of $1 million, $1 million and $5.25 million. He’s owed a $7.4 million bonus on July 1st, 2026.

Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts, The Podcast.

“The next biggest question for the Devils is Dougie Hamilton. I’m curious to see what happens,” Friedman said.

“I don’t have a great feel for it, in terms of percentage chances that anything occurs with him, but I know that his name was kind of out there a little bit and I had heard that they had been talking to a couple of teams. We’ll see where that goes.”

It’s not known which teams the Devils have spoken to, or which teams are on Hamilton’s no-trade list.

