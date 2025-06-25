NHL Rumors: Nikolaj Ehlers Impacts Plus The Pittsburgh Penguins

Murat Ates of The Athletic: Now, the bonus-laden contract of Jonathan Toews keeps the door open for Nikolaj Ehlers. The question becomes does Ehlers ever circle back? It is a great question because of the bridges burned (some figuratively and others literally). However, Ehlers has kept everything quiet and reiterated his love for Winnipeg, the fans, and teammates. It will be intriguing to see what happens here and if Toews could have any role in convincing the winger to stay.

Even the Toews contract has some risk considering the long-Covid and many other maladies that have befallen the center. Furthermore, he has not played NHL hockey in a few seasons (2023). Early restraint with utilizing Toews could prove to be useful later. Again, no one truly has an idea of what he has in the tank until the forward has some games in him.

NHL Rumors: Despite all the talk, will there be deals?

Even without Ehlers in Winnipeg, the Jets are pretty loaded when healthy. It boils down to what can be worked out. After all, no one truly knows what is going on with the talented winger. Maybe, in some ways, that is better.

Pittsburgh Taking Calls On Several Players

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: So, Kyle Dubas faces a herculean task with the prospect of Pittsburgh ownership potentially changing. It is no secret that Dubas has been fishing Erik Karlsson out there for some time. Karlsson only has two years left on a deal that pays $10 million AAV. The salary cap percentage is more attractive now. Karlsson can waive his NMC to a contending team of his choosing.

Yes, there are even more attractive players on the list. Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell come to mind immediately. Both were rumored to be on deadline lists (especially Rakell). Does a team like Los Angeles circle back here or will others jump into the mix as well? Keep in mind that Pittsburgh also has $22 million in cap space for the 2025-26 season.

Clearly, there is a rebuild aside from the absolute core. It helps that there is a relatively shallow free agent pool.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins’ Trade Tiers and more

Now, can Pittsburgh improve a little while Sidney Crosby produces at a still-elite level? Time is ticking.

