NHL RumorsNHL Trade Deadline

NHL Rumors: Noah Dobson, and the Four Nations Break not the Reason for the Earlier Trades

Mark Easson
2 Min Read
Have the New York Islanders made Noah Dobson available? The Four Nations break may not have played a role in any of the earlier trades.
Jan 14, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson (8) skates with the puck against the Ottawa Senators during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Is Noah Dobson available?

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: The New York Islanders have forwards Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri and Jean-Gabriel Pageau who would draw interest from around the league if they become sellers.

Among other speculation, a source said that they are shopping defenseman Noah Dobson, who is in the final year of his contract with a $4 million salary cap hit.

“He is available for trade, and that is a piece the team is willing to part with in order to get that scoring presence they have wanted for three seasons.”

Dobson will be an RFA after the season. Stefan Rosen noted in The Hockey News that the Islanders were interested in Elias Pettersson and Dobson could have been a part of a package. More pieces would have needed to be involved to even out the money.

The Four Nations break may not have played a role in any of the earlier trades

TSN: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas told Pierre LeBrun that he thinks all the trade discussion is the same this year compared to past years, and the early trades don’t have anything to do with the Four Nations Face-off break.

“Certainly, most trades get done closer to the deadline, but it seems that each year there are deals done late January. For us, the 4 Nations break had no bearing on our strategy. Circumstances around the league — between the Colorado-Carolina deal and the situation between Vancouver and New York — just prompted action, and our strategy was not going to change between now and the deadline.’’

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said their trade with the Philadelphia Flyers made sense at the time, so they made the move instead of waiting.

There is no roster freeze during the Four Nations, and teams are allowed to make trades.

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency