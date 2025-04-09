NHL Rumors: Now What for Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin?

How much will Alex Ovechkin want to extend his record? Will he want to play next year?

TSN: So now the Alex Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record, what’s next for him? 900 is really close. Does he want to think big push for a 1,000?

Chris Johnston wonders if things will change for Ovi now that he’s got the record. He has one year left on his contract. How much does he want to separate himself from Gretzky and any others who will be chasing his record? Does he want to continue at all?

“I don’t think that’s anything that has been decided on at this stage, but it will be something to be considered this summer. All we know for sure is, of course, he’s playing out this season. He’s five goals from 900 with five games left. Wouldn’t rule out, maybe, he keeps going on this hot streak and pushes for that number, but it’s unclear at this stage.

Does he come back for a 21st season or beyond? Because obviously we’re talking about a player, without question, towards the end of his NHL career.”

The Hockey Hall of Fame will have to chase down Ovechkin for some memorabilia that he collect on the way

TSN: There is going to be a big Ovechkin exhibit at the Hockey Hall of Fame showing his run to the goal record, but the Hall is going to have to sit down with the Capitals and Ovechkin to figure it out since he loves collecting his own memorabilia, according to Chris Johnston.

“At this point, basically, they’re in a holding pattern because Alexander Ovechkin is a hockey player who loves to collect his own memorabilia. He’s been grabbing everything during this chase, so there’s an understanding at some point in time during the future that Ovechkin, the Washington Capitals and the Hockey Hall of Fame will figure out exactly what’s headed to Toronto. Certainly the Hall of Fame is anxious to get those items on display.”

