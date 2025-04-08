NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, and the Philadelphia Flyers

No talks yet to bring Alexander Nikishin to Carolina

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on KHL prospect Alexander Nikishin: “I have no clue what’s going on there. I just know that we’re obviously high on him, and I’m assuming they’re gonna try to get him here whenever they can, but I don’t know that. So that’s not a question for me.”

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: SKA’s Alexander Nikishin is looking to head to the NHL, but there have been no talks yet.

“There haven’t been any talks about leaving yet,” the source said of Nikishin. “His camp is just gathering information. The main uncertainty is the visa situation since the rules for issuing visas to Russians have recently changed. Plus, the player needs SKA’s permission before he can even start the process of moving abroad.”

The Philadelphia Flyers are willing to move some picks

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella almost two weeks ago. They moved out some players at the trade deadline and acquired some more draft picks. They’ve got three first-round picks and four second-round picks. They could be looking to move some picks to make themselves better in the now according to GM Daniel Briere.

“We’re going to explore everything we can,” Briere said. “Obviously we’re excited about the picks, but it’s more than just picks, it’s assets. That’s the way we see it. If we have a chance to make our team better quicker, we’ll use those picks. It might be to move up in the draft. It might be to acquire a player or something that we need.

We did a little bit of that in the trade with Toronto with (Nikita) Grebenkin. Him being 21 years old, he’s a bit more mature, a bit more ready to help us sooner rather than later. Whereas you draft a player at 18 years old, sometimes it can take three or four years before they’re ready to play.

“So we’re definitely open to explore all kinds of different ways to start making our team better.”

When asked if they’d trade a first-round pick, Briere said.

“Yes, absolutely, we’re open to different things. You need to two to tango, and you can’t do that by yourself. But yes, if there are teams that are interested in doing that type of deal, yes …”

