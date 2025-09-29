NHL News: Maple Leafs, Blues, Waivers, and Injury Notes

The Toronto Maple Leafs extend Anthony Stolarz

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended goaltender Anthony Stolarz to a four-year contract extension with a $3.75 million cap hit.

He’s coming off a two-year deal at a $2.5 million cap hit.

The St. Louis Blues extend Cam Fowler

Puck Pedia: The St. Louis Blues have extended defenseman Cam Fowler to a three-year contract extension with a $6.1 million cap hit. He’ll have a no-trade clause that kicks in now, and in the last year of the extension on January 1st, it will convert to a 15-team no-trade clause.

2026-27: $6.1 million

2027-28: $6.1 million

2028-29: $6.1 million

On Waivers

Puck Pedia: Placed on waivers yesterday:

Anaheim Ducks – Jan Mysak

Buffalo Sabres – Zachary Jones, and Jake Leschyshyn

Columbus Blue Jackets – Hudson Fasching, Brandon Gaunce, and Mikael Pyyhtia

Chicago Blackhawks – Dominic Toninato

Colorado Avalanche – Ronald Attard

Dallas Stars – Kyle Capobianco, Kole Lind, and Antonio Stranges

Montreal Canadiens – Alex Belzile, Nathan Clurman, Lucas Condotta, Marc Del Gaizo, and Sean Farrell

New Jersey Devils – Ryan Schmelzer

St. Louis Blues – Matt Luff, and Corey Schueneman

Tampa Bay Lightning – Ryan Fanti, Simon Lundmark, Scott Sabourin, and Steven Santini

NHL injury notes

NHL.com: Anaheim Ducks forward Jansen Harkins will be out for eight weeks with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi took a stick to the face on Friday and didn’t practice yesterday. He’s expected to be okay.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Landon Slaggert is expected to practice on Tuesday and get into a preseason game this weekend. He’s on track to be ready to start the season.

NHL.com: Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic left in the third period last night and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk has been skating on his own during camp due to a groin injury, but he skate with the team yesterday morning.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues left practice yesterday for precautionary reasons, and he may not play tonight. Coach Paul Maurice said that if it were a regular-season game, he’d be playing.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Anders Lee is progressing, and he’d like to play in one more preseason game, but is not expected to be in the lineup tonight.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov said he’s feeling good, and the plan is to play in two more preseason games.

NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to practice today.

NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) practiced on the weekend, and coach Spencer Carberry is hopeful that he’ll get into their final two preseason games.

“He’s got to participate in a full-contact before ,” Carbery said. “And when I said that about two games, it’s not ideal, but potential to play both home games.” Washington opens its regular season on Oct. 8 against Boston.

