NHL Rumors: On the Nashville Predators – Yaroslav Askarov Situation

Emma Lingan: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz: “We are aware of the report today and our expectation is for the player to report to training camp and compete for a job in September.”

Michael Gallagher: Dan Milstein, Askarov’s said “no comment” when asked about the trade request.

Michael Gallagher: Have been told to keep an eye on the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks when it comes to Askarov.

Cam Robinson: The Chicago Blackhawks should be all over acquiring Yaroslav Askarov. “Young, potentially elite goaltender to grow with their young core. And they have the pieces/draft capital to make a sound offer.”

Montreal Hockey Now: There might have been a time where it would have made sense for the Montreal Canadiens to have an interest in Askarov but them focussing on acquiring a goaltender isn’t one of their issues.

Evan Rawal: “I would 100% be calling on Askarov if I’m the Avs to check on the price. I like Nabokov a lot but you just never know with goalies.”

Dan Kingerski: The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be interested in Askarov and they won’t want to spend the assets needed to land him and they have two goalie prospects who are close to being NHL-ready in Joel Blomqvist and Sergei Murashov.

Charlie O’Connor: It would be a surprise if the Philadelphia Flyers went after Askarov. The Flyers season seems set with Sam Ersson and Ivan Fedotov and Askarov wants an NHL roster spot.

: “Only way an Askarov trade makes any sense to me is if PHI has soured on Ersson, and are willing to replace him with Askarov, whether by including him in the trade or sending him elsewhere. But here’s the thing: they very much have not soured on Ersson. The Flyers love Ersson’s mental makeup. They like his talent. And they strongly believe that his poor end-of-year stats from 2023-24 were the result of being overplayed over the final two months. Basically, they believe his stretch run slump was more their fault, not his.”

Robby Stanley: (Stanley’s take on the situation): “This is in no way surprising. The Predators made a choice when they gave Saros the new contract. Is it disappointing for the #Preds that he is already requesting a trade and threatening to not report in Milwaukee? Sure. But he clearly wants to move on.”

Robby Stanley: With the Predators signing Scott Wedgewood at the start of free agency to a two-year deal at a $1.5 million, Askarov wasn’t beating Wedgewood out of the backup position regardless of what might be said.

Michael Amato: “One thing I don’t get about the Askarov situation is why didn’t NSH promote him this year to tandem with Saros instead of signing Wedgewood? Give him like 35 games and ease Saros’ workload. Build Askarov up for a couple years behind Saros and then move him for more of a return.”