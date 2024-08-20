NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Boston Bruins

David Savard knows he’ll have to deal with trade rumors again this season

Eric Leblanc of RDS: Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard is entering the final year of the contract and he knows the trade rumors will be there.

“It’s out of my control, I also understand that the organization counts on a lot of youngsters. There will be rumors, I will have to deal with that and not think about it on a daily basis. It’s part of reality. But I bring a different side to the youngsters, I have experience and I try to help them. If they let me go, I’ll leave them in a better position.”

The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman still working on a deal

Jason Ounpraseuth of NESN: Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs on RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

“I try not to comment on player personnel contract negotiations. We are still negotiating with Sway,” the Bruins CEO and alternate governor said on “Gresh & Fauria,” per WEEI. “I hope that he’s ready to play come training camp. We have some things to work out. I’m sure we’ll get there.”

Jacobs said their “unfinished business” this offseason is Swayman’s contract and that the, that they are close to an agreement.

RDS: Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman said he’s optimistic that he and the Bruins will reach a contract soon.

“I’m very confident. And I say that because I’ve treated this as a routine this year,” Swayman said. “I’ve been to the team facility, I’ve worked out with the guys, our coaches and my teammates. I know we’re building something special in this locker room and I’m excited.”

“I know time will do its thing, and all I can control is how I can be a better goalie for the Bruins this season. That’s the only thing I’m focused on. And I keep telling myself, but I know it’s all going to work out, I couldn’t be happier to be a Bruin.”

The Bruins have $8.6 million in projected cap space with Swayman their lone remaining RFA.