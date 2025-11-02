NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Shane Pinto rejected the Ottawa Senators’ latest long-term offer

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Shane Pinto is a pending RFA with arbitration rights and is producing at almost a point-a-game pace. GM Steve Staios has said he wants to sign the 24-year-old to a long-term deal, but what is the number?

Extenions talks continue. They held talks this offseason, but they were shelved before the start of camp as they couldn’t bridge the gap. Source said that in the middle of October, the Senators made an eight-year, $52 million offer – a $6.5 million cap hit. That is up from the $5 million the Senators offered in the offseason. Talk around the league is that Pinto could be looking for between Dylan Cozens‘ $7.1 million and Tim Stutzle‘s $8.35 million.

Pinto has to determine the term as well. Does he want short-term or does he want to stay in Ottawa for eight years? Brady Tkachuk‘s contract is up after the 2027-28 season. Some think a three to six-year deal makes sense for Pinto.

Edmonton Oilers Troy Stecher is getting some interest

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Edmonton Oilers getting some injured players back soon, and defenseman Troy Stecher getting some trade interest.

Ron McLean: “When the Rangers beat Edmonton the other night on JT Miller’s, you know, the defense backed off. Obviously, Evan Bouchard had a tough night, and everybody’s kind of pointing to him. And even (Mattias) Ekholm’s been off his game a little bit. So I’m surprised that there’s any changes in the blue line, but you’re in one possibility.

Friedman: “Well, they got a lot of players coming back from injury, right? Like, there’s Hyman can come back, and (Mattias) Janmark can come back. (Alec) Regula can come back.

And one of the names that’s definitely going around there is Troy Stecher. And Stecher is not playing tonight in our late game against Chicago. He’s one of the extra D, and they have a couple extra right now.

Now it doesn’t necessarily have to be Stecher, Ron. Like, I think they’re, Oilers, have considered a bunch of things. But he is definitely one of the people who is being considered. I’ve heard there is some interest, and I think the Oilers are trying to find him a soft landing.”

