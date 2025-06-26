NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators and Claude Giroux continue to talk

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: The Ottawa Senators and 37-year-old pending UFA Claude Giroux continue to talk about an extensions. Agent Pat Brisson and the Sens are talking daily.

“We continue to talk,” Staios said. “We’ve stated how we want Claude back. I just think it’s not respecting the integrity of the process, negotiating if I make more comments than that. We continue to talk. That’s all I have. There is nothing really to report on it.”

Giroux wants to stay but how much of a pay cut from the $6.5 million is he willing to take? Giroux may be using David Perron‘s $4 million as a comp, with the Senators looking in the $2.75 to $3 million range with a built-in bonus structure.

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to buy, but there aren’t a lot of sellers

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: Ideally, the Montreal Canadiens would trade their No. 16 and/or the No. 17 pick in Friday’s draft to improve their team immediately.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to sell, according to multiple sources. Basically everyone else is looking to buy.

The Canadiens are loaded with draft picks and have a GM who’d rather trade some future for immediate help, as opposed to handing out long-term contracts in free agency.

On rival executive:

“Nearly every team wants to take a step forward and acquire roster players, but none of them really want to sell ones they have,” he said. “There could end up being a lot of movement come November, when some of these teams realize adding over the summer wasn’t really in their best interest to begin with.