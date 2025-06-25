NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs

Ottawa Senators Looking to Add Scoring

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Garrioch writes that the Ottawa Senators are looking to bolster their goal scoring this offseason. Most of the league is looking for a goal scorer. The Senators scored 243 goals last season, ranking 18th out of 32 teams. However, they only scored 140 of those goals at five-on-five, which ranked them 30th out of 32.

Garrioch believes that Senators GM Steve Staios will look to add that goal scorer via a trade or free agency. And if the Senators go the free agent route, a player they could target is Brock Boeser . Boeser scored 40 goals a couple of seasons ago and is a consistent 30-goal scorer.

Other teams, such as the Los Angeles Kings, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Chicago Blackhawks, are also expected to show interest in him. Any team looking at Mitch Marner will look at Boeser. He just finished a contract that paid him $6.05 million a season. If Boeser does hit the open market, he will likely $8 million per on his next deal.

But it is a risk worth taking, considering the Senators need help scoring goals.

Who Could the Toronto Maple Leafs Target in Free Agency?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic : Siegel writes that the Toronto Maple Leafs are going through a roster reconstruction this off-season. Most expect Mitch Marner to leave, and outside of landing one of the big fish like Brock Boeser or Nikolaj Ehlers , Siegel looks at some players that could be sneaky good adds.

Anthony Beauvillier – He is a solid top-nine player who provides the Maple Leafs with depth on the wing. Beauvillier goes to the dirty areas and plays the physical style Toronto needs to win. Not to mention, he can score in the playoffs.

Brent Burns – Even at 40, Burns is still a great stay-at-home defenseman. And every team needs a right-shot defenseman. Again, a big, physical force that Toronto needs on the backend.

Tanner Jeannot – Again, another top nine player that has a bite to his game. Tampa Bay gave up a lot of draft capital to acquire him, but when used in the right situation, he is a good addition for how Craig Berube wants to play.

Andrew Mangiapane – It appears over recent weeks, the Maple Leafs and Mangiapane have been linked. He played for Treliving during their Calgary days and has the potential to score 20 goals consistently, and he plays with an edge.

Nick Perbix – You can never have too many defenseman, especially come playoff time. Although not flashy and more of a third-pairing player, the Maple Leafs have been trying to find a Rasmus Sandin replacement for years.

Jeff Skinner – Skinner is back on the market after going to the Stanley Cup Final with the Edmonton Oilers. He is no longer the player he used to be, but he can still provide bottom-six scoring, having produced 16 goals while averaging 13 minutes of ice time with the Oilers last season—a perfect player to move in and out of the lineup. Not to mention up and down the lineup.