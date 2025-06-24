NHL Rumors: Is Time Winding Down for Rasmus Andersson with the Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames Preparing For Rasmus Andersson To Leave

TSN’s Calgary Bureau Chief Salim Valji joined Jay Onrait on SportsCenter and was asked about the Calgary Flames and whether Rasmus Andersson will be extending his stay in Calgary or if his time with the Flames is up.

Jay Onrait: “Joined now by our Calgary Flames bureau chief extraordinaire, he can wear a terrific suit at home if he wants to. It’s Salim Valji. It’s great to see you. It’s been too long since I’ve chatted with you. We’ve got to talk about the Flames ‘ offseason.

The biggest question, I think, on the minds of Calgary Flames fans right now is Rasmus Andersson. He will be a UFA next July 1st. Therefore, he could potentially sign a contract extension this July 1st. But will he be around to do that, or will the Flames trade him? How do you see this situation playing out?

Salim Valji: “In hindsight? Jay, it is fascinating. Are you listening to his final press conference? There, because it really does sound like a goodbye press conference. He was reflected. He kind of joked with me, ‘Hey, Salim. I liked your tweet about my contract. Did you see it? Did you see it?’ It was pretty funny, but it goes to show that he knew probably that the end of his tenure in Calgary was coming around the time he talked with his favorite reporters for potentially the last time. And one of the comments he said, Jay that really stood out to me was something to the effect of there’s only so many minutes for a right shot defenseman.

And he knows about Zayne Parekh, is this organization’s present and future. And this hotshot prospect is going to get every opportunity in training camp to make the club, and projects as a power play quarterback and an offensive defenseman and someone that could potentially do things that Andersson just couldn’t right. He never really settled into that power play quarterback role, but was still such a good defenseman, heart and soul leader. The things he said to us in the media to stand up for teammates, or the odd sarcastic comment here or there, but at that press conference, he sounded reflective.

I asked him, did you allow yourself to think that this could be that game? That final home game at the dome, could have been your last as a Flame. And he said he kind of did, and it goes to show that these guys, the noise does, does affect them. And I think it seems inevitable that both sides are going to move on, right? He’s at that age where he’s going to demand a big contract.

The Flames aren’t necessarily in that spot where they’re doling out money to veterans like they were a couple of years ago when they brought in Nazem Kadri and others. So I think it’s inevitable, and he’s been a great Flame. He’s been fantastic to deal with over the years. Really funny guy, really sarcastic, but you know, sometimes it’s a great marriage that ends in a separation, and I think that’s what’s going to happen.”

NHLRumors.com Note: The Calgary Flames and Rasmus Andersson have been the talk of the hockey world going back to last offseason. There was a belief that, at the past deadline, if the Flames weren’t in a playoff position, they would have traded him. But that was not the case.

Reports are circulating about the sides exchanging numbers, and they are far apart on a new deal. Remember, GM Craig Conroy and Andersson can’t officially discuss a new contract until July 1st, and he can’t sign it until then anyway.

So the Flames have time. Even Conroy said in multiple press conferences that he would give Andersson time before they jumped into the pool to talk about his future in Calgary. Conroy wants Andersson back, as he has stated the player loves being in Calgary, but understands players only get one shot at free agency. So, it would be a tough loss for a Flames team that was right there in the playoff mix last year.

