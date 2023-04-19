NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and the San Jose Sharks

Senators notes on Cam Talbot and Alex DeBrincat

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said that pending UFA goaltender Cam Talbot won’t be re-signed.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators offered Talbot a one-year deal and he was wanting two years. They weren’t close and was time to move one.

Bruce Garrioch: Dorion said that he would like to upgrade the Senators’ bottom six this offseason.

Bruce Garrioch: The Senators would like to sign forward Alex DeBrincat to a long-term contract extension but they aren’t sure if he wants to stay long-term. He is wanting to see where things go with the new ownership getting settled.

Bruce Garrioch : DeBrincat has told the Senators that he will let them know what his intentions are before the draft.

Shawn Simpson: "Anything on Debrincat is also pure speculation at this point. We don't even know how the Sens feel about the player at this point. If they ever decided to move him at the draft, don't expect a great return unless there's a contract extension in place."

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Montreal Canadiens this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $8,770,834

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, 2nd, 3rd, three 4ths, two 5ths, 6th, 7th

They’ve got a lot of young talent in the organization and they may need to make some decisions on who could be long-term fits and who isn’t.

If Jonathan Drouin, Sean Monahan, and Paul Byron aren’t re-signed, they’ll have some cap space to work with. They could explore trading forward Brendan Gallagher or Mike Hoffman to create some additional roster and cap space.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the San Jose Sharks this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $15,300,832

2023 draft picks: Two 1sts, 2nd, 3rd, two 4ths, two 5ths, 6th, three 7ths

Winning the draft lottery would be great, but if not, a top-three pick is crucial.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson has four years left at $11.5 million and he could be back in the rumor mill.