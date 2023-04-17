NHL Rumors: Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Keys to the offseason for the Anaheim Ducks

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Anaheim Ducks this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $39,973,333

2023 draft picks: 1st, three 2nds, two 3rds, 4th, 5th, 6th

How will the lottery balls fall for the Ducks? Will they land Connor Bedard?

Pending RFAs Jamie Drysdale, Troy Terry, and Trevor Zegras will need new contracts. Drysdale missed almost the entire season, getting into only eight games.

The Ducks have three UFAs on the blue line, so some prospects could get a chance.

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: Looking at some of the offseason decisions and priorities for the Ottawa Senators this offseason.

Projected 2023-24 cap space: $13,550,953

2023 draft picks: 4th, 5th, three 7ths

Goaltender Cam Talbot didn’t bring the stability that the Senators had hoped and Drake Batherson and Alex DeBrincat didn’t score as much as expected.

The Senators will have decisions to make with pending RFA DeBrincat. He’s owned a $9 million qualifying and if they aren’t interested in a long-term deal, do they explore the trade market for him? They gave up a first and two second-round picks for him last year.

The Sens have some decisions in net. Can Anton Forsberg bounce back after knee surgery? Can Mads Sogaard be an option?

GM Pierre Dorion needs to continue to build around their young core.

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have a leg up on other teams when it comes to re-signing Ryan O’Reilly

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs center Ryan O’Reilly will be one of the more interesting unrestricted free agents this offseason. Winning, security and money will play a role in his decision, but the Maple Leafs could bring the emotional and family connection.

O’Reilly said there are so many resources and staff available to the players in the Leafs organization. When asked if it could make a difference in his next contract?

“Yeah,” he replies, without skipping a beat. “Obviously, yeah, that’s for sure. We got playoffs still to come, but, yeah, there’s not a bad thing I can say for this organization. They do everything the right way.

“And if something doesn’t work here, they’re changing, right? They’re always looking at ways to get better. And that’s the reason why it is such an amazing franchise.”