NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – No. 7, Brannstrom, Bernard-Docker, Joseph, Tanev, de Haan and Chychrun

Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staois is talking to teams about the No. 7 pick

Shawn Simpson: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staois is taking calls on the No. 7 pick. He’s talking about moving up and down and around. Maybe he’s talking about moving the pick for more NHL help or maybe for a 2025 draft pick.

The Ottawa Senators are still looking to make some moves

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottwaa Citizen: League executives are saying the Ottawa Senators are seeing if there is any interest in defensemen Erik Brannstrom and Jacob Bernard-Docker.

NHL Trade: Boston Boston Trade Linus Ullmark to Ottawa Senators

The Senators owe Brannstrom a $2 million qualifying offer. He’d be a UFA if they don’t qualify or re-sign him.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Travis Hamonic could be bought out. He’d carry a $366,000 cap hit for the Lightning for two years if they buy him out.

The Senators are talking to teams about Mathieu Joseph. He has two years left at $2.95 million. Moving Joseph would make it easier for them to acquire Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev.

The Sens will qualify forward Egor Sokolov but they will try to move him.

Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Citizen: Teams calling the Ottawa Senators about defenseman Jakob Chychrun have been told that the asking price is a first- and second-round pick or a first-round pick and a high-end prospect.

At the 2023 NHL trade deadline the Senators sent the Coyotes a first-round and two second-round picks for Chychrun.

NHL Rumors: Ducks, Canucks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Senators, Golden Knights, Kraken and Sabres

Defenseman Calvin de Haan may have an interest in returning to the Senators. The Senators will be looking to change their blue line this offseason and de Haan could be a fit if they moved either Erik Brannstrom or Jacob Bernard-Docker.