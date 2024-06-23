NHL Rumors: Ducks, Canucks, Devils, Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Senators, Golden Knights, Kraken and Sabres

Eric Stephens: The Anaheim Ducks have the No. 3 pick in the draft and assistant GM Martin Madden said they have eight players they talked and debated over.

The Vancouver Canucks will go hard after Jake Guentzel

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Oilers Now last week on the Vancouver Canucks: “They’re going to make a real strong push for Guentzel. I’m thinking somewhere in the neighborhood of 7 yrs times $9.5 mill. They’re going to go after it.”

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Five free agent defenseman options for the New Jersey Devils

Nick Natale of NJ Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are going to be in the market for a defenseman, especially have they traded Kevin Bahl in the Jacob Markstrom trade. They’ll need to find some depth. Five potential targets and their projected contract from AFAAnalystics

Brenden Dillon – Winnipeg Jets – Projection: 2 Years x $2.8 Million

Alec Martinez – Vegas Golden Knights – Projection: 1 Year x $1.25 Million

Jani Hakanpaa – Dallas Stars – Projection: 1 Year x $1.5 Million

Ilya Lyubushkin – Toronto Maple Leafs – Projection: 2 Years x $1.5 Million

Oliver Kylington – Calgary Flames – Projection: 1 Year x $1.1 Million

Quick hits on the Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Senators, Golden Knights, Kraken and Sabres

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for big, physical defensemen. San Jose Sharks Mario Ferraro doesn’t fit their plan anymore. The teams did have talks during the season.

Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell told The Athletic that he doesn’t plan on trading or buying out goaltender Elvis Merzlikins.

The Philadelphia Flyers are believed to be interested in Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The Senators have had an interest in Scott Laughton. The Flyers are looking to move up in the draft.

As of Wednesday, it didn’t appear that Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights were close to a deal.

NHL Rumors: Teams Talking to the Winnipeg Jets About Rutger McGroarty’s Rights

The Seattle Kraken have been tied to Martin Necas and Patrik Laine and wonder if they’d have interest in Trevor Zegras.

The Buffalo Sabres want scoring and are dangling their first-round pick, 11th overall.