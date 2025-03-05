NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – The Deadline, Their First-Round Pick, and Claude Giroux

TSN: Bruce Garrioch when asked about what the Ottawa Senators’ approach to the trade deadline should be, could they trade their first-round pick, and pending UFA Claude Giroux.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Lindsay Hamilton: “Of course, the NHL trade deadline is just around the corner. We will be busy with Trade Centre this Friday. So we have to ask, as the Senators chase their first postseason appearance in eight years, what do you think their approach is going to be?

Garrioch: “Well, I think we’re all hoping that Steve Staios will keep us busy, but I think that’s more of a dream than a reality. I look at the Senators’ situation right now, and I think that the answers are probably going to come from within. You know, the Senators are in a very difficult position right now. They don’t have much in the way cap space, with only about $850,000. And I think what, what Steve Staios would like to do is see his young players take the next step. And I think he’s got confidence in this roster.

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blues Jackets Will Look To Add Upfront

The one thing, one thing he would like to add, I would believe, is maybe some grit. Because, you know, you saw Brady Tkachuk drop the gloves in that first period. I’m not sure they want him doing that during the playoffs. My, you know, they’ve been linked to Brandon Tanev of the Seattle Kraken, and it just so happens that the Kraken can have a scout in the building tonight. ”

Hamilton: “Interesting. All right. Well, you talk about Steve Staios. Let’s try and tap inside of his mind a little bit more. We’re gonna be mind readers here. Do you think there’s any chance that he’s thinking about trading the team’s first-round pick if it can help them right now?

Garrioch: “I don’t think so, and only because, you know they’re going to have to give up a first-round pick in that botched (Evgenii) Dadonov deal. And he’s got lots of draft capital to play with over the next two drafts, the second and third, he’s got three picks in the third-round in 26 that he could play with. So maybe there’s something there.

You know, one of the moves I think he’s been looking at, perhaps hearing from other teams, is that Jacob Bernard-Docker could be on the move. But even tonight, Lindsay, we’ve seen that depth on defense is important. They’ve used nine defensemen this year, and now, with (Tyler) Kleven out week-to-week, they need, they may need Docker down the stretch, and if they do decide to move them, then they probably have to go out and get some depth and playoffs.

Hamilton: “All right. Lastly, what about the plans for Claude Giroux, 37 year old, playing in the final year of his contract? Have there been any talks about re-signing Giroux, Bruce?

Garrioch: “Lindsey. There haven’t been. There haven’t been any discussions between camp and the Senators. But I don’t find that surprising. Look, Claude Giroux is not going anywhere. He doesn’t want to go anywhere, and the Senators feel he’s part of the solution here.

NHL Rumors: Scott Laughton and Nick Robertson

I think you’re talking about a scenario with Claude Giroux that’s similar to the one that the Toronto Maple Leafs are facing right now in Toronto, where with John Tavares. Where they’ll sit down at the appropriate time, get a deal done. It’s more about what is the pay cut going to look like, and so you can have a future here, rather than trying to move them somewhere else just to get a draft pick and return. Claude Giroux has probably been the best free agent signing this team has ever had. I don’t think he’s going anywhere.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.