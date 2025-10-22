NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, Vancouver Canucks, and Pete DeBoer

The gap between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto is large

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto is in the last year of his contract that carries a $3.75 million cap hit. Senators GM Steve Staios has said multiple times that extension talks with agent Lewis Gross over the offseason were “positive.”

“Their side said they wanted to let the season start and not have any distractions,” Staios told TSN’s Claire Hanna and Marc Denis on (last week). “We’re open to talking with Shane. We think that we want to make him part of this core group.

“He knows that. We know that. And, watching him grow with the group is important for us.”

Sources say there is a large gap in what the Senators and Pinto’s camp think is fair market value. On insider thinks the Senators may be thinking of a long-term deal in the $5 to $5.5 million range. A league executive said that Pinto maybe thinking between Dylan Cozens $7.1 million and Tim Stutzle‘s $8.35 million.

NHL Rumors: The Sabres Tax, and Alex Tuch

The Vancouver Canucks are looking at all center options

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are calling teams looking for a center, preferably a No. 2 center, according to Darren Dreger.

What amplifies the issue is the fact that they lost Filip Chytil on the weekend for an extended period of time. Teddy Blueger is out as well. You just don’t go out and scour the market and find a No.2 centre. So Allvin is looking at all options, including 3/4 depth guys, maybe No.5 depth guys across the NHL.

Pete DeBoer waiting for another coaching opportunity

TSN: It’s still a little too early for coaches to be on the hot seat, but Pete DeBoer could be ready when an opening comes up, according to Darren Dreger. He’s still getting paid by the Dallas Stars this year, and is out scouting for Team Canada, as he’s an assistant to Jon Cooper.

Drama Always Surrounds the Toronto Maple Leafs

“So right now he does have something going on, and you’re right, James. When you look at Pete DeBoer’s resume, he could look for the best fit, he could cherry-pick, but that’s not his approach. He will look at absolutely everything. It’s too early in the season to put coaches on a hot seat, but if there is one in the near future, then he wants to be considered.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.