NHL Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Wild and Top 60 Trade Bait Board

Malkin and Letang extensions top priorities for the Penguins

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall on contract talks with their pending UFAs: “We’ve certainly been working. Obviously Geno and Tanger are two of our top priorities. Hopefully at some point, we can make something happen that works for both sides, along with Rusty.”

The Jets are one of many teams interested in Wild’s Jack McBain

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are one of the many teams interested in rights to Minnesota Wild prospect Jack McBain. McBain’s camp has permission to speak with other teams.

The Wild are believed to be looking for a second-round pick for McBain’s rights. The current problem for the Jets right now is that they don’t have a 2022 or 2023 second-round pick.

Top 60 NHL trade bait board

TSN: Several Anaheim Ducks players are moving on up the NHL trade bait board.