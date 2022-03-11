NHL Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Wild and Top 60 Trade Bait Board
Malkin and Letang extensions top priorities for the Penguins

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Ron Hextall on contract talks with their pending UFAs: “We’ve certainly been working. Obviously Geno and Tanger are two of our top priorities. Hopefully at some point, we can make something happen that works for both sides, along with Rusty.”

The Jets are one of many teams interested in Wild’s Jack McBain

Murat Ates of The Athletic: The Winnipeg Jets are one of the many teams interested in rights to Minnesota Wild prospect Jack McBain. McBain’s camp has permission to speak with other teams.

The Wild are believed to be looking for a second-round pick for McBain’s rights. The current problem for the Jets right now is that they don’t have a 2022 or 2023 second-round pick.

Top 60 NHL trade bait board

TSN: Several Anaheim Ducks players are moving on up the NHL trade bait board.

PLAYER Team POS CAP HIT YEARS
1. Jakob Chychrun  Ari LD $4.6M 3
2. Claude Giroux  Phi C $8.275M UFA
3. Ben Chiarot  Mtl RD $3.5M UFA
4. John Klingberg  Dal RD $4.25M UFA
5. Josh Manson  Ana RD $4.1M UFA
6. Rickard Rakell  Ana RW $3.8M UFA
7. Mark Giordano  Sea LD $6.75M UFA
8. Jake DeBrusk  Bos LW $3.675M RFA
9. Alexandar Georgiev  NYR G $2.425M RFA
10. Colin Miller  Buf RD $3.875M UFA
11. Brandon Hagel  Chi LW $1.5M 2
12. Justin Braun  Phi RD $1.8M UFA
13. Max Domi  CBJ LW $5.3M UFA
14. Hampus Lindholm  Ana LD $5.2M UFA
15. Brock Boeser  Van RW $5.875M RFA
16. Tomas Hertl  SJ C $5.625M UFA
17. Andrew Copp  Wpg C $3.64M UFA
18. Toronto First-Rounder
19. Nick Paul  Ott C $1.35M UFA
20. Braden Holtby  Dal G $2M UFA
21. Shea Weber  Mtl RD $7.9M 4
22. Nick Leddy  Det LD $5.5M UFA
23. Jacob Middleton  SJ LD $750K RFA
24. Conor Garland  Van RW $4.95M 4
25. Zach Sanford  Ott RW $2M UFA
26. Washington First-Rounder
27. Artturi Lehkonen  Mtl RW $2.3M RFA
28. J.T. Miller  Van C $5.25M 1
29. Ilya Samsonov  Was G $2M RFA
30. Calle Jarnkrok  Sea C $2M UFA
31. Robert Hagg  Buf LD $1.6M UFA
32. Arizona Cap Space
33. Owen Tippett  Fla RW $863K RFA
34. Rasmus Ristolainen  Phi RD $5.4M UFA
35. Tampa First-Rounder
36. Pavel Zacha  NJ LW $2.25M RFA
37. Jack Roslovic  CBJ C $1.8M RFA
38. Damon Severson  NJ RD $4.2M 1
39. Johan Larsson  Ari C $1.4M UFA
40. Buffalo Cap Space
41. Mark Pysyk  Buf RD $900K UFA
42. Calvin de Haan  Chi LD $4.55M UFA
43. Joel Armia  Mtl RW $3.4M 4
44. Marc-Andre Fleury  Chi G $7M UFA
45. PK Subban  NJ RD $9M UFA
46. Phil Kessel  Ari RW $8M UFA
47. Michael Del Zotto  Ott LD $2M 1
48. Joonas Korpisalo  CBJ G $2.8M UFA
49. Nicolas Deslauriers  Ana LW $1M UFA
50. Seattle Cap Space
51. Paul Stastny  Wpg C/LW $3.75M UFA
52. Nils Lundkvist  NYR RD $925K 2
53. Luke Schenn  Van RD $850K 1
54. Travis Dermott  Tor LD/RD $1.5M 1
55. Timothy Liljegren  Tor RD $863K RFA
56. Colin Blackwell  Sea RW $725K UFA
57. Jeff Petry  Mtl RD $6.25M 3
58. Dominik Kubalik  Chi LW $3.7M 1
59. Josh Brown  Ott RD $1.2M UFA
60. Maxime Comtois  Ana LW $2M 1