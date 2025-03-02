NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and Rasmus Ristolainen

The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t getting the interest in Rasmus Ristolainen that they had thought they would

Kevin Kurz: Have been told that the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t received many calls on defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, something they weren’t expecting. There seems to be a good chance now that Ristolainen will remain with the Flyers past the deadline.

Things can obviously change quickly with one phone call, but that seems to be where things are at now.

Anthony Di Marco: “Re. Risto: I genuinely think that his reputation pre-2023 is hurting his value on the trade front.

Yes, the has something to do w/ it, but 2 yrs @ $5.1M is more than fair given how he’s played – esp w/ rising cap.

Could be a game changing addition for a cup contender.”

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Rasmus Ristolainin has two years left on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit. They aren’t getting the action they had expected, according to a source.

GM Daniel Briere would likely want a first-round pick or a top prospect for Ristolainen, and they won’t want to retain any money.

Ristolainen is a right-handed defenseman with size and plays a physical game. Contending teams usually target that type of player.

Flyers coach John Tortorella on the idea of trading Ristolainen.

“If you trade him on Friday, then on Saturday, you say, ‘S—, I need a big, right-handed defenseman.’ These are the conversations that coaches have with their (general) managers, and you talk about it.

But I do think you have to listen, because you can’t fall in love. If there’s something that really is a good situation for the time frame that we’re in with our team right now, I’m sure Danny is going to look really hard at it. You have to listen. But you just can’t make a trade just because you think you have to make a trade.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.