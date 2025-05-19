NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Philadelphia Flyers will be active next offseason, but likely not this offseason

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: The Philadelphia Flyers will likely try to make one or two notable moves this summer, but next offseason will be more important for them. Hiring Rick Tocchet as their head coach was the next step for them.

After next season, they’ll shed some dead money, have more cap space and will be looking at add ‘big-name, big-money players’ in either free agency or through trades. They’ll need to show players next season that the franchise has turned things around and is a desirable place to play.

Ryan S. Clarks and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: The Philadelphia Flyers likely won’t be overly active in free agency this offseason. They have some talented players that need to take the next step and they have some NHL-ready players that hopefully can step up.

The Flyers have three first-round picks and four second-round picks. After missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season, they hope to be able to push for a playoff spot next season.

Projected cap space: $25.64 million

2025 draft picks: 1st, 1st (COL), 1st (EDM), 2nd, 2nd (ANA), 2nd (CGY), 2nd (CBJ), 3rd, 5th, 5th (CAR), 6th

The Chicago Blackhawks should be aggressive with their $31 million in projected cap space

Colton Davies of Daily Faceoff: Tyler Yaremchuk asks Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff Live what the Chicago Blackhawks need to add this offseason and how aggressive they should be.

“They should be pretty aggressive, but they need to add players that fit their age scheme that can be there for a while. The idea that they went into last summer with was, ‘Hey, we’re gonna spend money because we have to get to the cap floor to bring in some vets that can prop everyone up.’

They went for older guys on shorter-term deals by necessity because they didn’t want anyone who was hamming up their cap for the future, but those guys also were willing to sign as free agents on reduced-term deals because of what the marketplace presented and what it thought of them.”

Seravalli adds that he thinks Connor Bedard needs a mental reset, improve his skating mechanics, and develop a shoot-first mentality as he has a top-five shot in the league.

The Blackhawks have over $31 million in projected salary cap space. They have enough bottom-six guys, their blue line is set, and they have Spencer Knight in net.

