NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Minnesota Wild

The Philadelphia Flyers have improved while keeping some flexibility for next season

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere has improved their roster for next season, while maintaining flexibility for next offseason. Cam York was signed to a reasonable extension, and added center depth with Christian Dvorak and skill with Trevor Zegras, and Dan Vladar as a backup. Their plan is to take a run at the playoffs next year.

They could look to make more moves this offseason. Briere has said an offer sheet could become an option. There is also potential trade talks with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram. Both seem unlikely now at this point.

A Minnesota Wild mailbag involving Marco Rossi, Kirill Kaprizov, Artemi Panarin, and Jack Roslovic

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: (mailbag) There were teams that were interested in Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi, but the return were for futures or top-six forwards that the Wild weren’t interested in.

If someone signed Rossi to a $7 million-plus offer sheet, isn’t sure if the Wild would match. If an offer sheet isn’t signed, it could drag into training camp, possibly longer. The sides aren’t actively negotiating at the moment. A $7.02 million offer sheet has a compensation of a first- and third-round pick.

There is no need to panic if a Kirill Kaprizov contract extension isn’t done right away. It’s still their No. 1 priority. Now, if an extension isn’t done by the start of the season, that may be the time to start worrying.

Wild GM Bill Geurin didn’t want to overpay on free agents like Nikolaj Ehlers or Mikael Granlund. Brock Boeser might have been the only exception, but he re-signed with the Canucks. They want to keep some options open if bigger-named player decides that he wants out of his current situation.

It’s not sure which direction Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers will go. He’ll be a UFA after next season, and it would make sense if the Wild had some interest in him. Panarin and Kaprizov are good friends and they have the same agent.

Don’t get the impression that the Wild are interested in UFA forward Jack Roslovic. The Toronto Maple Leafs are.

