Blues GM Doug Armstrong Never Concerned about Losing Joel Hofer

St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong joined the July 8th edition of NHL Tonight with Bill Pidto, Mike Johnson, and Ken Daneyko. Armstrong was asked about goaltender Joel Hofer and whether he was concerned about an offer sheet. Armstrong said he was not, because he would easily match any offer, and Hofer wanted to be in St. Louis.

Mike Johnson: “Now, you got Joel Hofer re-signed nicely. He was on my potential offer sheet list. And not just because you guys offer sheeted a couple of guys last year very successfully. But as a GM, you obviously are aware that he would be a guy that perhaps contractually, and where he falls, would be attractive to other teams. Your spidey senses get tingling and want to get that contract done before he becomes available for something like that?”

Doug Armstrong: “I would say we want to get it done just to get the business taken care of. I wasn’t that concerned about the offer sheet, quite honestly, just because, it would take a first and a third for us to consider even not matching. Then you look at the teams that you know need goaltending that way, and potentially losing a first-round pick that can be anywhere in the top 10. You never know, injuries happen.

I wasn’t that concerned about it, quite honestly, but more important, but we wanted Joel here. We wanted to keep him here. We love the tandem that those two guys are. They work really well together, and we’re just looking forward to keeping that moving forward.”

NHLRumors.com Note: Blues GM Doug Armstrong has been adamant from the start that goaltender Joel Hofer wanted to be in St. Louis. He also noted that for him to even consider not matching the compensation, it would have to be just right. But he was always going to match the offer sheet.

Another thing Armstrong stated is that teams are not willing to spend first-round picks this offseason on offer sheets, given how deep the 2026 NHL Draft is, led by Gavin McKenna.

Spoke with @revingev yesterday about the upcoming NHL Draft and as mentioned with him and confirmed today the Rangers are sending this years pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins to complete the J.T. Miller & it makes sense bc of Gavin McKenna being in the 2026 NHL Draft & who knows if… — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) June 24, 2025

But how many teams will actually with the fear they may lose a first round pick next year which is the Gavin McKenna draft. If you can do Broberg or Holloway deals good. Then I would be surprised if a team risks a first round pick #justmytwocents https://t.co/caIj6jDKVo — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) July 1, 2025

Teams weren’t willing to risk first-round picks on the chance to draft McKenna. First-round picks are valuable, so it wasn’t going to happen. Additionally, the Blues know Hofer is the future. If a team were to trade for him, for example, the asking price would be through the roof.

Now Armstrong has Joel Hofer signed to a reasonable deal at two years, $6.8 million, carrying a $3.4 million AAV.

