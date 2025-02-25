NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Top 40 NHL Trade Targets

On the Philadelphia Flyers interest in a top-line center, Scott Laughton, cap flexibility and Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: (mailbag) It does make some sense that the Philadelphia Flyers would be interested in a top-line center like Elias Pettersson but he does come with some big question marks. He’s also got an $11.6 million cap hit for seven more years. All things considered, that’s likely too much for the Flyers.

The Flyers want to make sure their culture around the team is good. Forward Scott Laughton is an important part of that. GM Daniel Briere said he’s not shopping him. The cost would be high. If the Toronto Maple Leafs were to offer a 2026 first-round pick and a prospect, the Flyers should consider it.

After the Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee trade, the Flyers gained some added cap flexibility and they could be aggressive this offseason. Briere may have been alluded to using the space for a trade or two as opposed to luring a big-named free agent.

Briere said that Andrei Kuzmenko would have been a potential free agent of interest this offseason. They may give him an extended look as opposed to trading at the deadline.

Top 40 NHL trade targets

Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 50 players who could be dealt before the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

1. Brock Nelson – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $6 million AAV

2. Brandon Tanev – Left Wing – Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

3. Scott Laughton – Center – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3 million AAV

4. Rasmus Ristolainen – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV

5. Seth Jones – Right Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 5 years remaining, $9.5 million AAV

6. Casey Mittelstadt – Center – Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV

7. Bowen Byram – Left Defense – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.85 million AAV

8. Elias Pettersson – Center – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 7 years remaining, $11.6 million AAV

9. Dylan Cozens – Center – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.1 million AAV

10. Carson Soucy – Left Defense – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $3 million AAV

11. Jamie Oleksiak – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

12. Rickard Rakell – Left Wing – Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 3 years remaining, $5 million AAV

13. Kyle Palmieri – Right Wing – New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

14. Oliver Bjorkstrand – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.4 million AAV

15. Brock Boeser – Right Wing – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.65 million AAV

16. Joel Armia – Right Wing – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.4 million AAV

17. Ryan Donato – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

18. Gustav Nyquist – Right Wing – Nashville Predators – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.185 million AAV

19. Trent Frederic – Center – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.3 million AAV

20. Lawson Crouse – Left Wing – Utah Hockey Club – Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.3 million AAV

21. Connor Murphy – Right Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.40 million AAV

22. Jake Evans – Center – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $1.7 million AAV

23. Ryan Lindgren – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

24. Yanni Gourde – Center – Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $5,166,667 AAV

25. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense – Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 years remaining, $10 million AAV

26. Jack Quinn – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $863,334 AAV

27. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

28. Justin Brazeau – Right Wing – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $775,000 AAV

29. Brian Dumoulin – Left Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.15 million AAV

30. Trevor Zegras – Center – Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.75 million AAV

31. Ryan O’Reilly – Center – Nashville Predators – Contract: 2 years remaining, $4.5 million AAV

32. Ivan Provorov – Defense, -Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.75 million AAV

33. David Savard – Right Defense – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

34. Zac Jones – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $812,500 AAV

35. Nick Robertson – Right Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: Pending RFA, $875,000 AAV

36. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

37. Josh Anderson – Wing – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.5 million AAV

38. Ryan Suter – Left Defense – St. Louis Blues – Contract: Pending UFA, $775,000 AAV

39. K’Andre Miller – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.872 million AAV

40. Mikko Rantanen – Right Wing – Carolina Hurricanes – Contract: Pending UFA, $4.625 million AAV

